Kourtney Kardashian and BF Younes Bendjima Wore the Cutest Matching Jackets to Church

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have twinning couple outfits down to a science.

The pair went to a night service at a church in Beverly Hills (the same church where Justin Bieber worships), and they totally coordinated their looks. The TV star and Bendjima both wore satin bomber jackets and jeans, and we're taking notes for our date nights, because this is pretty cute.

WENN

Kardashian paired her black bomber with a bright green Chanel crossbody, while Bendjima wore his neutral-toned color blocked bomber with black jeans. After hitting the church service, the couple took off on a low-key date night.

The pair seems to have a lot of creative date night ideas up their sleeve. They just returned from a romantic vacation in Egypt, and we got some serious FOMO looking at their incredible snaps from the trip.

Talk about couple goals. We're taking notes, Kourtney and Younes.