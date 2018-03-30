Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Relationship With Younes Bendjima to the Next Level

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima is definitely getting serious. How do we know? Just check out her latest Instagram post.

The reality star posted a picture of the duo in their Calvins, essentially making her new boyfriend the latest Calvin Klein brand ambassador (her sisters all hold the title too). You know things are serious when a Kar-Jenner starts involving their significant other in their sponsored content. Posed underwear spon-con is a relationship status in the Kardashian universe.

But there are a few more interesting things we noticed in the seemingly innocuous post, aside from the fact that Kourt is screaming her love for Younes loud and clear. For one, they’re matching, from their light-wash jeans to their rippled abs. Even their poses are in sync, staring at the phone with straight faces, because Instagram ads are serious business.

The photo was taken in a bathroom with perfectly pristine floors and a fluffy white towel. It could be a hotel, though the vanity in the background has a lived-in feel, as if it belongs to a Kardashian full-time. Kourt, if this is your bathroom, we applaud you for keeping it hotel-level tidy. And obviously, it’s bigger than my entire apartment. This is a Kardashian we’re talking about, people.

The photo also appears to be a selfie (at least that’s what Kourtney wants us to believe) because the Calvin Klein logo is flipped, and there’s that infinity mirror situation going on in the background to the right of her head. But the perspective feels a little off. It’s very possible that they took the selfie with the help of a large mirror on the floor. But they also could have had someone else take the picture and flip it to look less professional and posed. If so, who is this lucky photographer?

And finally, what is that weird blob above Younes’s head? The unfortunate result of some FaceTune or Photoshop editing? Or is that just a shower curtain blowing in the breeze?

Kourtney, if you’re reading this, we need answers.