Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Have Reportedly Broken Up

Kourtney Kardashian is having a rough week.
First, she had to re-live her brawl with little sis Kim Kardashian West as it aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Then, she, Kim, and Khloé reignited the fight in real time on Twitter. The cherry on top of her crummy sundae: It's now being reported that she's going through a breakup, too.
The eldest Kardashian sister and 25-year-old Younes Bendjima have reportedly broken up after dating for more than a year, according to TMZ.
The outlet claims the split was ultimately Kourtney's call, though there's no word yet from the Kardashian camp on what went down. Even so, fans, of course, have some theories.
Bendjima has already been spotted getting nice and cozy with another woman in Mexico, causing some to speculate that the other woman is connected to the breakup. Others think it has to do with a nasty comment he left on her Instagram last month.
Only time (or a new episode of KUWTK) will tell.