Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Have Reportedly Broken Up

Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 07, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

Kourtney Kardashian is having a rough week.

First, she had to re-live her brawl with little sis Kim Kardashian West as it aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Then, she, Kim, and Khloé reignited the fight in real time on Twitter. The cherry on top of her crummy sundae: It's now being reported that she's going through a breakup, too.

Vivien Killilea

The eldest Kardashian sister and 25-year-old Younes Bendjima have reportedly broken up after dating for more than a year, according to TMZ.

RELATED: What Are Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Even Fighting About?

The outlet claims the split was ultimately Kourtney's call, though there's no word yet from the Kardashian camp on what went down. Even so, fans, of course, have some theories. 

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Bendjima has already been spotted getting nice and cozy with another woman in Mexico, causing some to speculate that the other woman is connected to the breakup. Others think it has to do with a nasty comment he left on her Instagram last month.

Only time (or a new episode of KUWTK) will tell. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!