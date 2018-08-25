Kourtney Kardashian Reenacts Baywatch Scene in a Yellow String Bikini

While the rest of us are preparing for the looming fall season, with the cooler weather and shorter days it brings, Kourtney Kardashian is living her last days of summer to the fullest.

Currently, the mom of three is vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico with a group of girlfriends, including Kim’s ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd. After taking a dip in the pool on Friday, Kourtney and her friends reenacted a scene straight out Baywatch’s opening credits, as they sprinted down the beach.

SplashNews.com

The eldest Kardashian sister looked flawless in a teeny yellow bikini that left little to the imagination with high-cut bottoms and a string top. Kourt paired her swimsuit with retro sunnies and rock-hard abs. Meanwhile, she let her wet hair air dry in the breeze.

The girls’ fun was cut short when an actual lifeguard interrupted their run into the ocean, warning that the water was too rough for a swim.

SplashNews.com

The reality star’s jaunt to Mexico comes just weeks after her split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and if this photo is any indication, it’s clear that Kourtney is doing just fine.

In fact, her thong bikini might just be a swipe at Bendjima who previously shamed Kardashian for her skimpy swimsuit photos on Instagram. “Thats [sic] what you need to show to get likes?” he questioned under the comments section of one of Kourtney’s many bikini snaps.

According to an anonymous source cited by People, Bendjima has never been comfortable with Kourtney showing so much skin. “He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media," the source revealed. "He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up picture."