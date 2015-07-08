Kourtney Kardashian Works It Out With Kim and Khloé in This Instagram Snap

Sisters who work out together, stay together. On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian broke her social media silence following the news that she and Scott Disick were reportedly splitting after 9 years together when she 'grammed a photo of herself and her two sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian exercising.

"Sister workout sesh this morning in the rain," the eldest Kardashian captioned the shot (below), which shows the three reality stars working it out on Bosu balls.

Sister workout sesh this morning in the rain. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 7, 2015 at 3:05pm PDT

The workout snap was just the first of three photos Kardashian shared of herself and her sisters on social media Tuesday. Later on, she posted two separate shots of the sisters wearing all white and posing for the cameras.

My aces. Can you have two aces?! Well lucky me, I do. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 7, 2015 at 8:31pm PDT

😋😜😝 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 7, 2015 at 8:33pm PDT

