Kourtney Kardashian Looks White Hot in a Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

Sometimes it's really hard to believe that Kourtney Kardashian is a mom of three. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted enjoying the hot Miami weather with her kids Mason, 6, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 1, over the weekend, and she looked better than ever.

For her sunny pool day, Kardashian looked white hot in a sexy one-piece by Onia ($150; onia.com) that showed off her svelte figure. She accessorized the flattering swimsuit with several silver chain necklaces, a wrap bracelet, and reflective aviator sunglasses. Clearly, her gym sessions with her sisters are paying off.

While the mom-of-three relaxed in Miami with her friends and children, her sisters headed to New York City, where they attended the annual Met Gala.