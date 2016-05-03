Kourtney Kardashian Looks White Hot in a Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

FameFlynet
Jennifer Davis
May 03, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Sometimes it's really hard to believe that Kourtney Kardashian is a mom of three. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted enjoying the hot Miami weather with her kids Mason, 6, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 1, over the weekend, and she looked better than ever.

For her sunny pool day, Kardashian looked white hot in a sexy one-piece by Onia ($150; onia.com) that showed off her svelte figure. She accessorized the flattering swimsuit with several silver chain necklaces, a wrap bracelet, and reflective aviator sunglasses. Clearly, her gym sessions with her sisters are paying off.

RELATED: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Twin in Bodycon Dresses While Out in Miami

While the mom-of-three relaxed in Miami with her friends and children, her sisters headed to New York City, where they attended the annual Met Gala.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!