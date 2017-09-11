Kourtney Kardashian and Her White and Navy Bikini Bid Summer Adieu

As always, Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life—poolside in an ultra-chic bikini, natch.

Nearly a week past Labor Day, the eldest Kardashian sis’ bucked convention and wore a draped white (*gasp*) single strap bikini top and high-waist navy bottoms.

KourtneyKardash/Instagram

Judging by Instagram evidence, it seems the reality TV star and pal Larsa Pippen were chaperoning a children's pool party on Saturday.

“Not ready for it to be over,” Kourtney captioned an image of the summertime scene. We’re with ya, Kourt!

not ready for it to be over A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Despite the melancholic circumstances (R.I.P. summer 2017), Kardashian still looked incredible. The E! mega star paired her uncharacteristically conservative two-piece with a set of white cat-eye sunglasses, her long dark locks pulled into a high black ponytail exposing her widow’s peak.

KourtneyKardash/Instagram

Although summer’s pretty much already over, it doesn’t look like Kourtney’s summer reign is anywhere near its close. Long live the queen of bikini style.