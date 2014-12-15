Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes Baby No. 3!

Congrats, Kourtney and Scott! The eldest of the Kardashian sisters and her longtime boyfriend have welcomed their third child--a boy. They are already parents to Mason Dash (who is celebrating his 5th birthday today) and 2-year-old Penelope Scotland.

Kardashian announced at the beginning of June that her and Disick were making their family a party of five. Since then, we haven't been able to take our eyes off of Kardashian's ever-changing, always on-trend maternity style that included everything from skimpy bikinis to figure-hugging prints. Congratulations to the growing family!

