Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes Baby No. 3!

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Women's Health
Rita Kokshanian
Dec 14, 2014 @ 7:01 pm

Congrats, Kourtney and Scott! The eldest of the Kardashian sisters and her longtime boyfriend have welcomed their third child--a boy. They are already parents to Mason Dash (who is celebrating his 5th birthday today) and  2-year-old Penelope Scotland.

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style

Kardashian announced at the beginning of June that her and Disick were making their family a party of five. Since then, we haven't been able to take our eyes off of Kardashian's ever-changing, always on-trend maternity style that included everything from skimpy bikinis to figure-hugging prints. Congratulations to the growing family!

PHOTOS: Kourtney Kardashian's Maternity Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!