See Kourtney Kardashian Riding Her New Wheels in a Tiny Little Gold Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian wanted to end the summer with a bang, and she certainly did. On Monday the reality star posted a photo of herself in a tiny little gold metallic bikini riding a tricycle by a pool. She captioned the photo "Happy Labor Day! Wait there's no emoji for a tricycyle with no handles?!!" We have a feeling one will be coming soon Kourt!

The mom of three, who had her third baby son Reign on Dec. 14, has been showing off her fabulous post-baby bod this summer in some tiny bikinis.

She has also been sharing how she has been maintaining her good shape. This past Saturday she shared a post of her wearing a blue waist training device—a product her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian also often use—while doing some domestic tasks. On the selfie she writes, "I am pretty much the queen of multitasking. Obsessed with anything where I am doing more than one thing at a time, especially since I skipped the gym today. A little Saturday morning waist cinching and working on my posture while cleaning out my closet!" Sounds like a very productive Labor Day weekend.

