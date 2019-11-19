Kourtney Kardashian Is Arguing with Haters About Her 5-Month-Old Feud with Kim Kardashian

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian got into one of their more ridiculous arguments on last Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when they clashed in regard to their daughters’ joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Kourtney wanted to keep the party’s treats “somewhat healthy,” which Kim found outrageous. Kourtney argued that traditional candy was not part of her brand, and Kim went off: “This is about a kids’ party. This is not about your brand ...Then why does your car have leather seats? Why are you wearing plastic glasses?” (Kourtney has previously alluded to her commitment to clean living, which is the foundation of her lifestyle brand, Poosh, though she's not explicitly a vegan or opposed to leather and plastics.)

Keep in mind, this party happened in June — so we’re more than five months post-Candy Land debacle. That being said, the episode drew strong reactions on social media, and perhaps testament to Kourtney not being over it, she responded to several detractors.

Thanks for being so invested in this sugar plum. I didn’t say No sweets, we had organic cotton candy, and much more. There are healthier candy options. I appreciate your concern about my future as well, may God bless your sweet soul. #KUWTK https://t.co/9e1ytHd9X5 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 18, 2019

My daughter happens to love salads and it was her birthday party, which we also had BBQ food, cakes, and ice cream truck and way too much candy. But you focus on one word that I said, ok? https://t.co/ZxcpggqlSB — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 18, 2019

That absolutely does not mean that you can not do your best to live a healthy life and teach your children to do the same. #KUWTK https://t.co/HFLU2dRR0t — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 18, 2019

I never said NO candy. I said not all junk food, let’s have some salads etc, and @KimKardashian said she wanted the ice cream truck and I suggested organic ice cream with some non dairy options. Moderation. https://t.co/1Ef1IdLodr — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 18, 2019

Could there be a link between the Candy Land feud and Kourtney’s decision to take a step back from KUWTK … ? Judging by these reactions, we wouldn't count it out.