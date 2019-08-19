Kourtney Kardashian Used a Troll's Comment as an Opportunity to Promote Her Brand

Kourtney Kardashian isn't going to sit here and let people imply that she doesn't do any work.

She might not be running a beauty empire like Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian, but the eldest Kardashian sister has her own thing going on — and she said as much when she shut down a commenter on Instagram who tried to call her out for seeming to not "work."

Kourtney posted a photo of herself playing golf on Instagram, on which someone commented, "Kourtney, this is why ppl say u don't work girl."

Naturally, the Poosh founder was not having it.

"We all have our priorities," she replied. "So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest. Travel diary coming soon on @Poosh."

Shutting down a comment shaming her for not appearing to work 24/7? A+. Shutting that comment down while also promoting her lifestyle brand? Unparalleled.

It's not the first time she's had to deal with people implying she does nothing — remember that blowup fight with Kim?

"Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f—ing business," Kim said during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode last year. "But you don't, so don't even act like you know what I'm talking about."

"You guys just have really different values than me," she said at the time. "I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to.”

In the end, Kourtney launched Poosh and seems to have had the last laugh.