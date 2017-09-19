This Might Be the Tiniest, Sparkliest Dress Kourtney Kardashian Has Ever Worn

Jonathan Borge
Sep 19, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Already searching for your New Year’s Eve dress? Prepare to thank Kourtney Kardashian for some seriously shiny inspiration.

On Monday, the reality TV star slipped into an itty-bitty dress we kind of want to copy ASAP for a photo shoot with online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing. While it doesn’t appear to be available yet, the shiny gold sequin-covered cocktail dress featured an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve design that not only begs for a statement necklace, but is so short it’ll help show off your legs. And that’s precisely what Kardashian did.

She paired the piece perfectly with black ankle-strap heels and a simple yet elegant straight back ‘do. You can shop for a very similar version of the piece here. Sure, we may not know when, exactly, we’ll get to get our hands on the piece, but in the meantime, let’s turn to her Instagram for some inspiration.

Recently, the mom of three has basically been living her best life, sharing images of herself working out with friends, sporting bikinis, and spending time with her children in oversize graphic tees.

heatwave ✌🏼💪🏼

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

tip of the day: don't forget to stretch 😝

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

He won her a unicorn

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Get it, girl.

