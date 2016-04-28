Kourtney Kardashian's Latest #TBT Proves Just How Much Her Family's Style Has Changed

Kourtney Kardashian rang in her 37th year last week, but she's not done celebrating. Today, she took to her Instagram account to share a snap from a previous birthday celebration, and it's safe to say we haven't seen the Kardashian-Jenners look like this in awhile.
In the 'gram, Khloé Kardashian holds Kourtney in her arms flanked by mom Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, while a mariachi band plays music behind them. But it's not their pose that makes this #TBT epic—it's their super tanned complexions, matching hair color, and outfits. With the exception of Kourtney, who wears a flattering jumpsuit, these days we doubt Khloé or Kim would wear a printed maxi dress or a romper and gladiator sandals.
Thanks for the walk down memory lane, Kourt.