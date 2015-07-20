Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Swimsuit While Riding Self-Balancing Scooter in Her House

Kourtney Kardashian is one fun mom. The star spent her weekend living it up with her kids, and documented her hilarious escapades riding an electronic self-balancing scooter on Instagram.

The mother of three zipped around their house on the too-cool toy while showing off her trim figure in a one-piece swimsuit, and from the looks of it she was having tons of fun. "How we get around our house," Kardashian captioned the video, which shows her zooming past son Mason, 5, saying "Gimme five."

Her too-cute daughter Penelope, 3, also makes an appearance in the clip. Watch the hilarious video below.

How we get around our house. A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 18, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

