Kourtney Kardashian Channels the '70s in Head-to-Toe Suede

Kourtney Kardashian is out to prove that the '70s are back. The mother-of-three stepped out in L.A. yesterday wearing head-to-toe suede, and she looked better than ever. The eldest Kardashian showed off her toned gams in a tan-hued suede minidress and matching fringe lace-up boots, which she topped off with a forest green Celine crossbody bag and a gold cuff.

The reality star loved her look so much that she even shared a snap of the ensemble on Instagram, which she appropriately captioned "Suede."

Suede. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 21, 2015 at 5:42pm PDT

But this isn't the first time she's showed off her fit bod this week. On Sunday, Kardashian posted a video of herself riding a self-balancing scooter around her house in a swimsuit while hanging out with her kids.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Swimsuit While Riding Self-Balancing Scooter in Her House