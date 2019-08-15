People Are Praising Kourtney Kardashian for Showing Her Stretchmarks in Bathing Suit Pic

Kardashian photos and Photoshop go together like Kylie Jenner and wigs or Kris Jenner and Adidas tracksuits. But one famous sibling is foregoing the airbrush treatment and getting called out for it in the best way. Kourtney Kardashian, who's wrapping up an Italian vacation with her family to celebrate Kylie's birthday, posted a snapshot of herself in a high-cut bikini, straw boater's hat, and tiny sunglasses — but it was her stretchmarks that stole the show. Commenters applauded her for showing her real body, not an unattainable airbrushed ideal.

According to People, Kardashian posted the photo to Poosh's Instagram account. Followers zeroed in on her stretchmark and appreciated that Kardashian was showing them off instead of hiding them or editing them out. Some even noted that Kardashian's proud display was making them reconsider their own stretchmarks and embrace them instead of being ashamed of them. Kardashian even responded to a comment, calling her stretchmarks "little stripes."

"Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!" a commenter wrote.

"Thank you for sharing this picture, I praise any woman that shows her true and beautiful body without any airbrushing," another added.

Others applauded the photo, too, writing, "I love when we get to see stretch marks..normal bodies," "I love the fact that you let your stretch marks show! Proud, hot Mama!!" and, "Oh wow not air brushed. You can actually see her stretch marks and this is what a real body looks like! I love it."

Kardashian responded to the praise, writing, "I love my little stripes."

Kardashian wasn't just posting to Poosh's feed. On her personal account, she shared a sweet picture featuring her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. Together, they're admiring the sunset and spending some quiet family time on the ocean.

"Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God's creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears)," she captioned the photo.