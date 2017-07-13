Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Vacation in Nantucket Was an All-Out Love Fest

It has been a drama-fueled past few months for the famous family, but Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick aren't letting any of that get in the way of co-parenting their three adorable tots: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. In fact, according to Kourtney's Instagram, their recent family getaway to Nantucket has been an all-out love fest—at least between her and the kids.

On Wednesday the 38-year-old flooded her account with photos of her kissing each child during what appears to be an idyllic island getaway. One particularly sweet snap shows Mason and Penelope sharing a cute smooch over ice cream, which Kourtney simply captioned: "Unconditional love."

On Tuesday, Scott and Kourtney were spotted enjoying lunch with Mason and Penelope at Cru Oyster Bar on Straight Wharf. "She seemed very reserved," a fellow diner reportedly told People. "The kids were gorgeous. They looked very happy—they were playing with the salt and pepper shakers."

So how does the former couple effortlessly navigate the turbulent waters of co-parenting? In a March 2015 interview with People, Scott admitted that he's not exactly sure how they pull it off, but he doesn't want to jinx it either.

"I don't think we know any other way, to be honest," the father of three said. "We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we're able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that."

We don't know how you do it either, but keep up the good work!