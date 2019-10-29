Kourtney Kardashian Had the Best Response to a Mom-Shamer Who Told Her to Get Reign's Hair Cut

Reign Disick has long hair and Kourtney Kardashian don’t care.

The eldest Kardashian sister shared a series of photos of her children from “a weekend away” on Sunday. In the gallery, Kardashian and Scott Disick’s youngest son, Reign, 4, and only daughter, Penelope, 7, enjoy the outdoors. Kardashian’s photos show her children tending to plants and horseback riding, clearly enjoying their surroundings.

But of course, no Kardashian can share a photo of their children without receiving some sort of far-flung criticism. This time, one of the Poosh founder’s followers suggested that Kourtney “really need [sic] to cut [Reign’s] hair.”

Kardashian clapped back swiftly, and in doing so both insulted said troll’s grammar and belied her message. “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” she began, “He is a happy boy.”

RELATED: Here's Why Kourtney Kardashian Shouldn't Use the Word 'Yoni' for Vagina

Of course, Kourtney is no stranger to the internet’s wrath. At this point, she knows how to make an incendiary comment work in her favor. When a troll made a remark about Kardashian’s work ethic on a photo of her playing golf, she actually used it as an opportunity to promote her lifestyle brand.

Fire away, haters.