Kourtney Kardashian Shares a New Photo of 6-Month-Old Baby Reign

Could Kourtney Kardashian's family be any cuter? On Tuesday, the mother of three shared a photo of herself and her middle child, Penelope, and today she posted another photo for us to fawn over—this time with her 6-month-old baby boy, Reign Aston Disick.

"Three women and a baby," Kardashian captioned the 'gram (below), which shows her with Reign and two friends. In the shot, the 6-month-old looks inquisitively at the camera from the arms of his mom.

Three women and a baby. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2015 at 9:10pm PDT

This isn't the first photo of Reign that the eldest Kardashian sister has shared on Instagram. In early April, she 'grammed an adorable shot of the tiny baby and called him her "little turtle dove angel baby boy." We can't wait to see more photos of the cutie soon.

