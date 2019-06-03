Wait, Is Kourtney Kardashian Quitting KUWTK

After sharing her entire private life with fans for more than a decade on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian may be ready to move on from her role as a reality star. And Ryan Seacrest, the show's executive producer, has some thoughts about her potential departure.

Over the weekend, ET spoke with Seacrest at the iHeart Wango Tango concert, asking him what he thought of Kourtney wanting to leave the show behind. "She would?" he replied.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

While he was seemingly blindsided by the inquiry, Seacrest admitted that he would understand if Kourt needed a break from filming. "Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney," he said. "You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring 'em back so we can do another season or two."

Kourtney's younger brother, Rob, also sat out several seasons before making a return during his relationship with Blac Chyna, and, now, he occasionally makes on-camera cameos with his sisters. The same can be said for Kylie Jenner, who took nearly an entire season off while pregnant with her first child, Stormi Webster.

Seacrest empathizes with the family's lack of privacy. "Honestly, I don't know how they do it," he explained. "They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them. I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her."

Kardashian previously sparked rumors that she may quit the show sooner rather than later during an interview with Paper in May. "I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again," the mom of three said. And when the interviewer suggested the prospect of living more quiet life, she reiterated twice: "I would be very happy."