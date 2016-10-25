Kourtney Kardashian's Spooky Pre-Halloween Dinner Party Is So Epic

We're having serious FOMO over Kourtney Kardashian's amazing pre-Halloween dinner Monday night. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star invited a few friends over for a costumed dinner filled with cobwebs, pumpkins, skeletons, spiders, and so much more.
Dressed in a devil-meets-witch costume, Kourt gave off serious Maleficent vibes, thanks to the intricate headpiece and sharp-shouldered cape paired with tight black pants and leather boots, which she showed off in none other than a mirror selfie. Plus, we even got a little peek of her daughter Penelope as the Bride of Frankenstein. Too cute!
Kardashian set the tables using pumpkins, fake spiders, and other Halloween-esque decor, and served spooky-themed cupcakes, Rice Krispie treats, and caramel dipped apples to her guests.
Her friends arrived in a range of costumes, from skeletons and vampires to the Cat in the Hat, as seen in an Instagram the mom-of-three posted to her feed with the caption, "Just our typical Monday night," and a silly fast-motion video of the gang, captioned, "my friends are so cute."
Never one to shy away from going all out, Kardashian decorated her foyer with hanging "moss," candles covered in cobwebs and spiders, with a few skeletons hanging around—literally—in the corners and on the wall.
We're loving Kardashian's sexy-meets-scary costume and we can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve on Halloween day!