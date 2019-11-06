Kourtney Kardashian Is Being Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks

People are loving Kourtney Kardashian's latest swimsuit photo.

On Tuesday, the eldest Kardashian sister shared a photo of herself in a bikini to her Poosh Instagram page with her stretch marks showing, writing, "Stretch marks: we've all got them."

Though the caption also pointed to Poosh's link in bio for a story on how to minimize the appearance of your stretch marks (should you want to), plenty of people were here for Kourtney's photo.

"That was a refreshingly positive and practical approach to stretch marks," one person wrote.

"1 of the realest IGs I follow. So refreshing," another commenter said.

People also chimed in to call them "warrior stripes," praising her for "keeping it real."

Kourtney has been open about celebrating her stretch marks. In August, she posted a swimsuit photo of herself on the Poosh Instagram account, showing them nonchalantly.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Had the Best Response to a Mom-Shamer Who Told Her to Get Reign's Hair Cut

After fans commented to show some love for the photo, she responded to one of them, writing, "I love my little stripes."