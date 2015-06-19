Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Post-Baby Bod in an Abs-Baring Selfie

The Kardashian sisters may frequently joke that Kourtney is the more humdrum sibling in the clan, but don’t be fooled: this new mom is ready to tackle the summer season.

Six months after introducing Mason and Penelope to their new brother, Reign, Kourtney took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate her enviable post-maternity physique. In the shot (below), the star’s hair, makeup, and accessories are on point (what else can we expect from a Kardashian?), but it’s her abs-olutely flawlessly toned tummy that is catching our attention. True to her comedic self, Kourtney captioned the image with a hilarious lyric from Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On”: “Hopped up on the bed, turn my swag on, took a look in the mirror, said what’s up?” she wrote.

Hopped up out the bed, turn my swag on Took a look in the mirror said what's up? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 18, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

So how has her family reacted to the slim down? Khloé shared an image of Kourtney wearing a fitted jumpsuit (above) and wrote, “May I get a moment of silence for @kourtneykardash?!?! Yaaassssssssss!!!! Go off!!!!” How do we imagine she’d respond? “I woke up like this."

