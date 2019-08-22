Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Is Getting Roasted for Not Using the Word "Vagina"

We're all adults here. That's why it's not necessary to call a vagina anything but a vagina. Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh was tiptoeing around the word and Twitter reacted how Twitter does: savage takedowns.

The responses flooded Poosh's tweet, which was supposed to promote the site's collection of "NON-TOXIC FEMININE WASHES That Won't Harm Your Hoo-ha." According to the accompanying blog post, conventional "body washes and soaps are full of chemicals that seep into your skin, and if you’re using them … down there." Thankfully, the actual site uses the word vagina, but the tweet spreading the content used every word but vagina.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Keep your yoni healthy with these non-toxic feminine washes that won’t harm your hoo-ha. Shop our picks for keeping things fresh down there: https://t.co/7YDJwMcLqM#pooshtheboundaries pic.twitter.com/mUPA5M8O1K — Poosh (@pooshdotcom) August 22, 2019

In addition to calling the G-rated vocabulary childish and unnecessary, many Twitter users insisted that vaginas are perfectly capable of handling things themselves. Users added that a specific wash just for vaginas is just as unnecessary as calling by fun, cutesy names.

Some, like user bloomingsolo, insisted that Kardashian and her crew of contributors do more research and maybe look into contacting an expert. Other critics emphasized that normal soap is A-OK.

Hey @kourtneykardash you might want to consult a real expert like @DrJenGunter before pushing some misinformation about our "hoo-ha's".

By the way, dont be afraid of using the word vagina. — Black Hearted Gypsy (@bloomingsolo) August 22, 2019

The fact you can’t even say vulva or vagina to advertise little more than a gimmick is enough of a red flag to just stick with good old fashioned soap and water. — Ⓣ•Ⓞ•Ⓡ•Ⓔ 🎨 (@atinymew) August 22, 2019

If you’re too embarrassed to say vagina, then why are selling worthless products for them? The vagina doesn’t need anything to keep it fresh. — 🏳️‍🌈Social Justice Paladin❤️💛💙 (@koinosuke) August 22, 2019

Vagina, vulva, labia.. use real words! — TheWickedWench (@maconder71) August 22, 2019

they are called vagina. VAGINA. VA-GI-NA. V A G I N A. — kayla j chua (@jchzkayla) August 22, 2019

In some cases, Kardashian's use of colloquialisms did more harm than good. Confusion, real or not, ran rampant thanks to slang terms meaning different things in different places.

what are a "yoni" and "hoo-ha"??? Are these body parts? — myurbanlife (@myurbanlife1) August 22, 2019

hoo-ha? Grown women aren't toddlers. And hoo-ha is Brit slang that means something completely unrelated.



It's a no from me, dawg. — Sally Tubello (@sallyjaybird) August 22, 2019

Not necessary and FGS use the correct terminology. This is not amusing, it's pathetic. — Clare Brown Agami (I am my initials) (@cba500) August 22, 2019

One user even compared Kardashian to another wellness guru, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Unlike Paltrow, Kardashian hasn't offered up any official statement on the matter. After she was criticized for promoting vagina health with yoni eggs, Paltrow and her editorial team posted a response saying that they welcomed questions and wanted to start conversations about health and wellness.

"We consistently find ourselves to be of interest to many — and for that, we are grateful — but we also find that there are third parties who critique goop to leverage that interest and bring attention to themselves," the page reads. "Being dismissive—of discourse, of questions from patients, of practices that women might find empowering or healing, of daring to poke at a long-held belief—seems like the most dangerous practice of all."