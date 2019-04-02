Kourtney Kardashian's Long-Awaited Secret Project, Poosh, Is Finally Here

After almost a month of cryptic Instagram teaser posts, Kourtney Kardashian's new brand, Poosh, has made its official debut — and as people have speculated, it's a lifestyle brand.

Poosh, which launched on Tuesday morning, looks to be Kourtney's own version of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, complete with articles touching on everything from health and wellness to entertaining in the home. The site also has personal blog posts from Kourtney herself, where she writes about her travels and her experiences with motherhood. There's also an interview with the Kardashian-Jenner momager herself, Kris Jenner, in which Kourtney acknowledges what we've always known to be true: "The devil works hard, but we all know Kris Jenner works harder."

"I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space," Kourtney wrote in a note on the site's About page. "Healthy living gets a bad [rap]; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that."

With its personal touch, Poosh seems to be picking up where Kourtney's app left off after it was discontinued last year (along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners' apps). But it's not just another intimate look into the Kardashian-Jenner world — Poosh will also have its own line of products, though those have yet to launch. In the meantime, though, you can shop some of Poosh's recommended picks, which include beauty products, clothes and workout gear, which range from a $5.99 jump rope to a $1,390 pair of combat boots from The Row.

When Poosh's Instagram account launched last month, plenty of people predicted that it might be a lifestyle brand or blog, after Kourtney teased her new venture with a photo of herself sitting nude on a bathroom counter (as one does), surrounded by a tea set and what looked to be beauty and wellness products.

In Kourtney's words, Poosh is a platform and brand that will explore "how the modern woman" can achieve a healthy lifestyle.

"I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living," Kourtney wrote. "Think of us as a really good friend…but way less judgy."

At the very least, Kim can no longer say that her sister doesn't have "a business that [she's] passionate about."