Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Wear Matching Tinkerbell Costumes at Disneyland

Instagram/kourtneykardash
Kelsey Glein
Jul 09, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Now this is how you celebrate your third birthday. Kourtney Kardashian took her little girl Penelope to Disneyland for her big day, and what a fun-filled trip it was.

But what made this visit to the Happiest Place on Earth extra special? Their too-cute mother-daughter Tinkerbell costumes. Kourtney shared an adorable snap on Instagram of the pair posing alongside the character at Disneyland (below), which she captioned: "I bet you didn't know there were three tinkerbells. #disneyland."

I bet you didn't know there were three tinkerbells. #disneyland 💚💫

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Aside from her mom, Penelope was joined on the outing by aunt Kim Kardashian, cousin North West (who spent her birthday at Disneyland last month), grandma Kris Jenner and brothers Mason, 5, and Reign, 6 months.

Check out more photos from their birthday trip below.

You forever changed my life and my heart and teach me so much everyday. Happy birthday my tinkerbell angel. 💚💫

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Happiest Place On Earth... Thank you @disneyland ... Best night!!!! #spectacular

A video posted by @krisjenner on

