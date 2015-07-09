Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Wear Matching Tinkerbell Costumes at Disneyland

Now this is how you celebrate your third birthday. Kourtney Kardashian took her little girl Penelope to Disneyland for her big day, and what a fun-filled trip it was.

But what made this visit to the Happiest Place on Earth extra special? Their too-cute mother-daughter Tinkerbell costumes. Kourtney shared an adorable snap on Instagram of the pair posing alongside the character at Disneyland (below), which she captioned: "I bet you didn't know there were three tinkerbells. #disneyland."

I bet you didn't know there were three tinkerbells. #disneyland 💚💫 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:41am PDT

Aside from her mom, Penelope was joined on the outing by aunt Kim Kardashian, cousin North West (who spent her birthday at Disneyland last month), grandma Kris Jenner and brothers Mason, 5, and Reign, 6 months.

Check out more photos from their birthday trip below.

You forever changed my life and my heart and teach me so much everyday. Happy birthday my tinkerbell angel. 💚💫 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:39am PDT

Happy birthday to the sweetest little girl in the world. Watching your every little move everyday brings me immeasurable happiness. 💚🍦🍒#toomuchfunyesterdaytopost #disneyland A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:09am PDT

Thank you @disneyland for the most amazing day making yet more precious memories with my kids and grandkids!!!! The BEST!!!! #disneyland #blessed #grateful #bugslife A photo posted by @krisjenner on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

Happiest Place On Earth... Thank you @disneyland ... Best night!!!! #spectacular A video posted by @krisjenner on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:33am PDT

