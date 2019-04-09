Kourtney Kardashian Is Being Called Out for Her Daughter Penelope's Shoes

The KarJenner kids have wardrobes that can rival even the most fashionably-blessed adults with designer threads and handbags hanging in their closets. For instance, Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, has a hot pink Birkin bag that probably costs as much as your car, while her cousin North West has been style goals since she could walk, wearing fur coats, sparkly Vetements dresses, and Balenciaga boots.

So, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, was spotted rocking a pair of mini Gucci loafers with her school uniform. But alas, the internet called out the mom of three for her lavish choice in footwear.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian shared a snap of herself, Kourtney, North, and Penelope posing for a post-spring break photo. "Spring break is over," Kim captioned the adorable picture, which features the two girls in matching navy school uniforms.

While their outfits are identical, the cousins opted for different shoes, with North rocking a pair of white Converse and Penelope finishing off her look with classic black Gucci loafers, which will set you back around $400.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to zero in on Penelope's cute shoes, criticizing Kourtney for allowing her daughter to wear such expensive footwear to school. "Gucci loafers at age 6, no worries," wrote one user. "I also wore my Gucci mules to primary school," another commenter sarcastically said.

"The fact that P wears Gucci loafers to school has me shook," wrote a third follower.

Typically, Kourtney is not the one under fire for her parenting, however, she has been mommy-shamed in the past for letting her son Reign's hair grow out. In December, Kardashian got many requests to cut his long locks, but she ignored her critics, as Reign is still proudly sporting the same hairstyle. And we're guessing she's not going to throw out Penelope's designer shoes either. To each their own.