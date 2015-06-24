Kourtney Kardashian Shares Too-Cute Photo With Daughter Penelope at Disneyland

It's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian loves Disneyland—the mother-of-three frequently shares adorable photos of herself with her family at the theme park, and her latest snap has us ready to book a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, stat.

Last week the star spent the day at Disneyland for niece North West's birthday party, and yesterday she posted an adorable Instagram snap of her and daughter Penelope riding the King Arthur Carrousel during the festivities. And it looks like Kardashian is already ready to head back: "12 hours @Disneyland last week was not enough. #takemeback," she captioned the too-cute picture.

Check it out below.

12 hours @Disneyland last week was not enough. #takemeback A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 23, 2015 at 1:45pm PDT

PHOTOS: Celebrities Having Fun at Disneyland