Kourtney Kardashian Redefines Concert Wear in Just an Oversize Tee and Thigh-High Boots

Second time's the charm, right?

Kourtney Kardashian hit up Kanye West's Saint Pablo Tour for the second time Thursday night, attending the third of his five scheduled Los Angeles show dates. Kardashian brought the heat in a very Kim Kardashian West-esque outfit, pairing an XXL Metallica T-shirt with cobalt blue velvet thigh-high boots with a trendy block heel. The lifestyle queen even DIY'd the oversize shirt, with the back of the tee cut out and replaced with a sexy-lace up embellishment. She finished off the ensemble with some luscious extensions, wearing her long brown locks up in a high ponytail, and donning a more fresh-faced eye makeup look than usual, with a nude lip.

Kim Kardashian West was spotted at a few of the L.A. shows this week, supporting her husband, even during what we know has been a difficult time for her, after being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week.

We have a feeling that this won't be the last Saint Pablo show Kourtney attends, with West set to play at the Forum in Inglewood twice more next week, after a single show stop in Las Vegas.