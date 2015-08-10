7 Reasons Why You Need to Buy Kourtney Kardashian's $63 Pants Right Now

Kourtney Kardashian has been hitting the scene in one impressive look after another lately, proving that she balances motherhood and style like a certified pro. The petite mom of three (her youngest son, Reign, is just 7 months old) looks on point no matter what she wears—and there are a few things we can all learn from her figure-flattering style choices.

REALTED: Kourtney Kardashian Channels the '70s in Head-to-Toe Suede

Take the orange knit flared pants ($63; asos.com) that she stepped out in over the weekend. The incredibly trendy style could be a little difficult to pull off (especially on her teeny tiny frame). Flares? Tricky silhouette. Orange? The color's a bit bold. Knit pants? That doesn't sound too forgiving. But Ms. Kardashian nailed it. Here's why, plus how to recreate the look right now:

RELATED: Kim Kardashian on the Kardashian Kids Back-to-School Collection

1. Flared trousers are so trendy.

A flared pant is '70s-inspired, which is a major trend for summer 2015. The silhouette may seem intimidating, but a high waist cut balances out the volume on the bottom.

2. Orange is the color for Fall 2015.

Don't believe us? Here's proof. Plus, take a look around the next time you're shopping ... we bet you'll see shades of orange everywhere you turn.

3. Knit pants feel modern and fresh.

To nail the look, seek out a style with structure à la Kardashian's high waist flares.

4. The look is styled perfectly.

What's more chic and badass than a moto jacket effortlessly draped over the shoulder? Not much. Plus, the fringed bag makes the look all the more trendy—fringe is huge right now.

5. This is an ideal outfit for those in between-seasons months.

A statement pant + simple tank + moto jacket = the perfect transitional look.

6. The flared pant works with nearly any type of shoe.

This pant will work just as well with a pointy-toe boot as it does with Kardashian's Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals ($398; nordstrom.com).

7. The look is easy to recreate.

Don't believe us? Keep scrolling.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Swimsuit While Riding Self-Balancing Scooter in Her House

The extras you'll need to recreate the look:

Courtesy

Shop it: Topshop leather jacket, $320; topshop.com. H&M tank, $6; hm.com. Proenza Schouler 'The PS1' small fringe bag, $1,480; net-a-porter.com. CC Skye mini spike bracelets, $125 each; ccskye.com. Steve Madden sandals, $72; nordstrom.com.

Last but not least, shop the Asos pants:

Courtesy

Asos, $63; asos.com.

PHOTOS: InStyle Exclusive: Take a Look Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Home