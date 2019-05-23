Kourtney Kardashian's Major Wardrobe Malfunction Almost Went Unnoticed

If anyone knows how to work an almost-wardrobe malfunction, it's Kourtney Kardashian.

On Tuesday night, the Kardashian sisters stepped out for youngest sibling Kylie Jenner's skincare line launch party, decked out in coordinating pink outfits (to match with the KylieSkin aesthetic).

Kourtney's pink sequined mini-dress, however, almost gave her some grief when it rode up as she sat down, nearly flashing the party. Thankfully, you can leave it to the eldest Kardashian to handle it like a pro.

She posted a photo of herself at the event alongside Kardashian family friend Stephanie Shepard, with a simple fix to cover up the malfunction.

When you almost have a wardrobe malfunction but you still look amazing in the picture, all you need is an emoji.

Kourtney was joined at the event by Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, all in different variations of pink.

KylieSkin may already be facing some major criticism, but between Kourtney's minidress and Khloé's latex bodysuit, at least its launch party served some truly Kardashian™ looks.