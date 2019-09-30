Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable with Platinum Blonde Hair

If you thought seeing Kendall Jenner as a blonde was a shock to the system, wait until you see Kourtney Kardashian's platinum look.

The Kardashian clan is no stranger to changing up their looks (especially their hair), but Kourt typically prefers to keep things simple with her own style. So when she took to Instagram with a new snap showing off a lengthy blonde wig instead of her usual 'do, everyone sat up and paid attention.

The Poosh mogul snapped the eye-catching photo at sister Kylie Jenner's house before posting it on her personal account with the caption "Her name is Daisy."

"Hi daisy," Kylie commented on Kourtney's photos, which prompted her older sister to reply "you know her well."

Kourt and Kylie are referring to the Alinna Synthetic Wig "Daisy" that's typically available for purchase by way of Bellami Hair. The $69.99 wig is currently sold out, but given that sis Kylie Jenner had her own line of Kylie Hair Kouture clip-in extensions from Bellami, it's likely we're looking at the very same Daisy. Looks like the Kardashians love a Bellami wig, after all.

It's likely this is another wig straight out of Kylie's massive collection. Kylie's hair look is ever-changing, and she's rocked something very similar before back in 2018.

A wig could be a new part of Kourtney's look, especially after she revealed during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she had been undergoing scalp injections in an attempt to clear up a condition known as traction alopecia, which had likely come about as a result of consistently wearing a very tight high ponytail.

It's a cutting-edge look for the traditionally brunette Kourt, who's really rocking the waist-length platinum blonde. It looks like she's just playing around with her hair for the Instagram snap, but we could totally see this being a new style evolution for the reality star.