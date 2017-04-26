Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Cue from Kim, Rocks a Thong Swimsuit on Vacay

Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday vacation to Mexico has quickly turned into one cheeky getaway. The 38-year-old is celebrating with a “girls trip” down in the warm weather, and she’s been rocking one thong bathing suit after another.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a gratuitous butt shot in a leopard-print thong-style one-piece with a low-cut back, and this mom of three has seriously never looked better.

“This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico,” she captioned the post, a reference to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber, which little sister Kim Kardashian West has been playing on repeat.

Along with this animal-print suit, the oldest Kardashian sis has been rocking a series of bikinis worn high up on her chest, showing off a good amount of underboob in the sultry snaps.

Kourt also shared a Snap of someone skinny-dipping in the pool, in case you had any questions about how raucous this girls’ trip has gotten.

What happens in Mexico, stays in Mexico?

