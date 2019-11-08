Is Kourtney Kardashian Really Leaving Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Get ready to see less of Kourtney Kardashian — on TV, that is. After 17 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the eldest sister is taking a step back from the show for season 18. People reports that she decided to focus more time and energy on her three children, sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. During an interview with her sisters, Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight that fans should expect to see less of her in the upcoming season.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she said. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

Fans of the long-running E! reality series know that the family isn't unaccustomed to having the sisters rotate through spin-offs. In the past, when a sister opted out of appearing on the series, the show went on with Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, and Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons.

"I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” she continued. "It isn't airing yet, but it's being filmed."

Kourtney's sisters explained that she's more than welcome to come back when she feels ready.

"We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family," Khloé added. "We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back."

In the meantime, Kim and Khloé are ready to keep things moving along.

"Just Kim and Khloe take — " Kim suggested before Khloé added, "Take Calabasas! It’s just Kim and I now."

Kourtney's decision could be a reaction to commenters saying that she wasn't actually a "working mom." The negativity came on posts of Kourtney and her kids on vacation, but she clapped back, saying that women should support one another, not knock each other down.

"We all have our priorities," Kourtney commented. "So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”