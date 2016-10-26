Kourtney Kardashian Turns Up the Heat in Leather and Lace for the Saint Pablo Tour

Kourtney Kardashian is one hot mama.

On Tuesday night, Kardashian arrived at the first of five Saint Pablo Tour concerts in Los Angeles, held at the Forum, wearing high-waist lace-up leather pants ($1,609; farfetch.com), a lowcut lingerie-inspired bodysuit, an oversized denim jacket, and strappy black heels.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was not only celebrating her brother-in-law Kanye West's first L.A. show, but also her friend Sarah Howard's birthday, posting a bathroom mirror selfie in honor of the occasion.

Happy Birthday Sarah! #SaintPabloTour A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 26, 2016 at 12:47am PDT

Kourtney seemed to take a page out of her younger sister Khloé's style book, wearing an ensemble Khloé has stepped out in many times, including at the launch of her denim line, Good American. Half-sister Kendall can't get enough of the bodysuit trend too, and it's pretty much common knowledge at this point that Kim loves showing off her curves in many a low-cut, lacy leotard.

It's always nice to see the Kardashian-West-Jenner family supporting each other, and even better when they do so in sexy-chic ensembles. Thanks for the going-out outfit inspo, Kourt!