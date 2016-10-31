This Kardashian Throwback Halloween Video Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

North, Penelope—is that you?!

Kourtney Kardashian took to her website and app today to share the most adorable vintage video of her and sister Kim Kardashian West in full Halloween garb, in 1982. Kourtney, at 3 1/2, and Kim, 2, stand in their childhood driveway as Wonder Woman and a Jack-O-Lantern, respectively. We hear the late Robert Kardashian introducing the video as baby Kim runs up to the camera, strikes a pose, and then runs into her dad's arms, who scoops her up in a big hug. Aww!

It's common knowledge that the Kardashian family loves going all-out for Halloween (who doesn't?!), with Kourt dressing up as a dead bride this year, and plenty of fun family costumes in previous years. She even took a page out of her 3-year-old self's book, going as a superhero with her three kids for last year's Halloween celebration.

"I love that we have so much video footage of our childhood because my dad loved filming us! Made for such amazing memories to look back on," Kourtney wrote. "This one is from Halloween 1982. I have clearly been into dressing up as Wonder Woman for a really long time."

The whole family seems to be getting into the vintage Halloween spirit, with Kylie posting a throwback photo of her and Kendall's Halloween costumes from their toddler years.

The Kardashian killed the Halloween game as per usual this year—special shout-out to Kylie's seriously on-point Christina Aguilera getup—and we can't wait to see photos of the Disick-West clan in their trick-or-treat outfits on Halloween night!