Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Whether She Thinks Khloé and Tristan Will Ever Get Back Together

It's been more than two months since Khloé Kardashian's former NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on the reality star for a second time (with family friend Jordyn Woods), but according to Khloé's sister Kourtney a reconciliation may still be in the cards.

While stopping by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the eldest Kardashian sibling spoke to the talk show host about the current state of Khloé and Tristan's relationship and whether she thinks they will ever get back together. "I mean, I don't know," Kourtney admitted. "I know that she's very strong. I just feel likes she's in a really good place."

It wouldn't be completely shocking, as the mom to daughter True took Tristan back after he was unfaithful the first time for the sake of their family — something Kourtney can relate to with her own ex boyfriend and father to her three children, Scott Disick.

"I know what it's like to want to make your family stay together, because I worked really hard at that for many years," she says. "I think she is just like, this is what is happening right now. I think she is really good at dealing with her emotions."

Despite the unfortunate series of recent events, the Poosh creator revealed that there is a silver lining. "I think moments like this really bring our family together and you realize how important family is. I think that's the best she can do — and she's the best mom to her daughter. That's like where all her energy is going toward."

Regardless if Khloé and Tristan reunite romantically in the future, Kourtney and her ex Scott have set an excellent example on how to co-parent until then. "We get along really well," the reality star shares. "We travel together with the kids. He definitely makes it clear that the kids are his priority. He checks in with me every morning, throughout the day, every night, just to make sure that I'm good and the kids are good."

However, it took years for the parents of Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and 4-year-old Reign to reach this point. "It's such a nice change. I feel likes he's finally grown up," Kourtney added.

We can only hope the same will be true for Tristan.