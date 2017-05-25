Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Take Cannes in Matching Lingerie

Olivia Bahou
May 25, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s epic trip to Cannes just keeps getting better and better. On Wednesday night, the duo took on the “night life” on the French Riviera in matching sets of lingerie, of course.

The sisters struck a pose on a yacht, flaunting their washboard abs in coordinating bra and high-waist pants looks. Kourtney went for an all-white vibe, wearing a matching silk duster over her shoulders, while Kendall looked chic in a navy bra, cropped pants, and a matching robe coat.

night life ✨

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

And that wasn’t the only sexy going-out look that the mom of three wore in Cannes. On Thursday, she posted a 'gram of herself in a bright pink sequined Just Cavalli minidress and showed off her toned legs in a pair of pink stilettos.

Club Cannes

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kendall, for her part, has been all about the swimsuits, parading around France in everything from pink bikinis to high-cut white one-pieces. From jet skis to yacht lounges, these two have certainly been enjoying the sunshine.

🌸

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

meet us at the lido deck

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

RELATED: Every Celebrities Who Is Loving Life at Cannes

Talk about a sister act.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!