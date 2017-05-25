Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Take Cannes in Matching Lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s epic trip to Cannes just keeps getting better and better. On Wednesday night, the duo took on the “night life” on the French Riviera in matching sets of lingerie, of course.
The sisters struck a pose on a yacht, flaunting their washboard abs in coordinating bra and high-waist pants looks. Kourtney went for an all-white vibe, wearing a matching silk duster over her shoulders, while Kendall looked chic in a navy bra, cropped pants, and a matching robe coat.
And that wasn’t the only sexy going-out look that the mom of three wore in Cannes. On Thursday, she posted a 'gram of herself in a bright pink sequined Just Cavalli minidress and showed off her toned legs in a pair of pink stilettos.
Kendall, for her part, has been all about the swimsuits, parading around France in everything from pink bikinis to high-cut white one-pieces. From jet skis to yacht lounges, these two have certainly been enjoying the sunshine.
Talk about a sister act.