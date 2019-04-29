Kourtney Kardashian Rekindles John Mayer Dating Rumors During Game of "Who'd You Rather?"

After recently calling it quits with model Younes Bendjima, which was followed by a short-lived fling with actor Luka Sabbat, Kourtney Kardashian is officially single.

Helping the mom of three explore her future dating options, Ellen DeGeneres had Kourtney play an innocent game of "Who'd You Rather?" during an appearance on her show on Monday, assuring her that it's the answer to "help you find love." While choosing between different celebrities, one man dominated as Kourt's number one pick nearly every round.

Ellen started the game off with a choice between John Mayer and Post Malone. "John Mayer," answers Kourtney. Next, it's down to the singer and Daily Show host Trevor Noah, to which the Poosh creator selects Mayer again. "John Mayer is single so we're off to a good start," jokes DeGeneres.

In round three, Kourtney picks the "Wonderland" hitmaker over 20-year-old Shawn Mendes, saying: "OK, I'm going to go in a direction that I don't usually go in, so John Mayer." When the musician faces off against Lewis Hamilton, Michael B. Jordan, and Zac Efron, Kardashian still goes with John. However, in the last round, Mayer tied with Leo DiCaprio after Ellen declared that Kourtney can choose both.

In December, Kourtney and John first sparked dating rumors when the songwriter allegedly used his pickup line "sweet serendipity" when they ran into each other at GQ's Men of the Year party and suggested they "meet up again soon."

But the attraction wasn't mutual at the time. "They connected, but Kourtney really didn't think twice about it. Kourtney thinks John is definitely charming, but they don't have any scheduled plans to see each other as of now," a source previously told E! News. "She loves her freedom."

Feelings can change, right?