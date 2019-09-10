Kourtney Kardashian Got Injections to Treat Hair Loss

Image zoom Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images

A bad migraine isn't the only side effect of wearing a super snatched high ponytail like Ariana Grande. The tight hairstyle can also cause temporary hair loss, known as traction alopecia. This is the situation Kourtney Kardashian found herself in after wearing a sleek high pony to the amfAR New York Gala in February.

Kourtney's hair troubles were first revealed in a clip ahead of the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians where Kim pointed out her sister's bald spot and advised her to immediately go to the hospital.

“Kourtney, you have a really big spot on the top of your head,” Kim said. “Look down, Kourtney. Oh my god, I’m afraid for your life. Have you seen that?”

“No, but I feel it,” Kourtney replied, blaming the spot on the high ponytail she wore to the gala. "It’s a hole in my head. I swear it’s from my ponytail, it was so tight that I had a bump on my head like this.”

Kourtney didn't go to the hospital, but she did see a doctor about her bald spot. On Sunday's season 17 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she got scalp injections to treat her hair loss.

“Today I’m getting PRP [platelet-rich plasma], which is where they take your blood and spin it and they use your plasma and they inject it in my head for my hair to grow back,” she said. (To be clear: They inject Kourtney's own blood into her head; they aren't robbing anyone else of their platelets for the reality star's hair-growth issues.)

In the episode, Dr. Jason Diamond told Kourtney that she should be fine, but it could take a while before her hair is completely back to normal. He suggested she get two to three series of injections, once a month for three months.

PRP injections are becoming an increasingly popular treatment for temporary hair loss like traction alopecia, along with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss in round patches, similar to Kourtney's bald spot from her ponytail. The treatment involves getting your own blood injected into the scalp in areas where you're experiencing hair loss.

Plasma is a component in the blood that contains platelet and white blood cells that can support new cell growth, because they're rich in growth factors. "The thought is that growth factors released from the platelets have effects on stem cells within hair follicles, thus promoting the growth phase of hair," Dr. David Cangello, a New York City-based plastic surgeon previously told InStyle. "They are also thought to stimulate angiogenesis (new blood vessel formation), which provides blood flow to assist in hair growth."

One of the biggest reasons PRP is becoming a treatment of choice for hair loss is that there's little to no downtime. Aside from some redness or irritation immediately following the injection, you can pretty much style your hair as you normally do.

Like Kourtney's doctor explained to her, the hair regrowth doesn't happen overnight. Because hair typically grows half an inch a month, it can take a few months before you notice results. The growth cycle is also why you need to get multiple rounds of injections. "One of the many reasons you want to do a number of sessions that are spread out is because you want to hit all of the hair follicles when they're coming out of the dormant stage and are ready to grow," Dr. Meslissa Doft, a New York City-based plastic surgeon previously told InStyle.

While PRP can be extremely effective, the hair loss treatment doesn't come cheap. Depending on where you live and how many rounds of injections you need to get, it can cost upwards of $1,200. While this may be nothing to a Kardashian, it might make someone else think twice about a tight ponytail.