You Have to See the Inside of Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Home

If there's one thing we know about Kourtney Kardashian, it's that her taste in interior décor is seriously on-point. Is it just us, or is seeing the inside of her gorgeous home one of the best parts about watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians? And now, Kourt is giving us a sneak peek at one of her favorite rooms in the house: the dining room.

In a new video on her app, the mother of three's interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, gives fans a peak at Kardashian's dining room mood board, as well as what the finished product looks like. Spoiler alert: You're going to have a major case of décor inspo.

"Designing my house with Martyn Lawrence Bullard was such a fun experience, and I'm so proud of the beautiful space we created for my family," Kourt says on her app. "I wanted to open up my home and show you guys some amazing details we included in each room, so I asked Martyn to share some of his expertise and best décor tips." Watch the video above, and prepare to Kardash-ify your home, stat.