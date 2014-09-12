Kourtney Kardashian Gives Her Maternity Style a Boho Edge

Kourtney Kardashian is a bit of a style chameleon—from glamorous red carpet gowns to tight lace jumpsuits to casual maxidresses and denim, when it comes to clothes the reality starlet has done it all. So it was no surprise to see Kardashian, who has a tendency to eschew typical maternity wear, donning a bohemian-inspired outfit during a recent outing in Calabasas, Calif.

The glowing mom-to-be, who is pregnant with her third child with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick, stepped out in a belly-hugging black minidress, long black jacket, black wide-brimmed hat, and black booties on Thursday. And despite the sweltering temps (it was almost 100 degrees in the area that day), Kardashian managed to look cool as a cucumber as she ran errands with her oldest child, 4-year-old son Mason.

