Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriend Reportedly Punched a Man Outside a Club 

Kourtney Kardashian’s 25-year-old ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima already earned a pretty shady reputation after rumors swirled that he cheated on the reality TV star over the summer, reportedly leading to their breakup. Now? Well, it appears that Bendjima — who has also left slut-shaming comments on Kourtney’s Instagram feed — may have had a violent side, too.

TMZ released new footage of a man they claim to be Bendjima getting involved in a fight outside of L.A. club and restaurant Delilah — the same place Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday — back in March. In the clip, it appears that Bendjima and, oddly enough, Drake, as well Odell Beckham Jr. were escorted out of the venue by one employee that apparently upset Bendjima so much he felt there was no choice but to attack him with multiple blows to the head. About a dozen other men stood by, and one other unidentified man also punched the victim.

According to TMZ, the employee, which initially filed a police report but eventually chose not to, “talked smack” to the group, which is what prompted their reaction. Though they stood nearby, Drake and Beckham Jr. didn’t get involved in any of the violent action.

While Bendjima hasn’t commented on the incident, he did take to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share video footage of himself sharing food and a beverage with a person that appears to be homeless. “We all have weaknesses, we all do mistakes doesn’t matter. Let’s inspire each other,” he wrote. Awkward timing, no?