Kourtney Kardashian's Detox and Diet Plan Requires Some Serious Dedication

Kourtney Kardashian is notoriously health conscious and extremely fit, and it takes a lot to pull that off.

The eldest Kardashian sister has revealed the specifics of her diet and detox plans on her app, including which foods she won't eat anymore and why she keeps her body in a constant state of ketosis.

She has been detoxing on and off for a few months now, but she recommends talking to a doctor before trying a detox.

"My doctor said one of the fastest ways to detox metals is to try to keep my body in a state of ketosis, which occurs when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy," she wrote. "To do this, I stick to a low-carb diet, with high proteins and healthy fats, and I eat 3 meals a day—with no snacking in between."

She also doesn't eat for 14 to 16 hours after dinner and does a 24-hour fast once every week, though during that period she does drink water and bone broth before having a regular dinner. The strict routine don't end with her meal frequency though. Kardashian has cut specific foods from her diet altogether, including some surprising omissions.

"My meals contain no grains, beans or legumes. For lunch and dinner, my meals are really clean and fresh whole foods," she wrote. "I'll eat chicken or fish with veggies and cauliflower rice and broccoli rice (no actual rice, but these substitutes are great, even if you're not detoxing). I've gotten really into chicken paillard served with spaghetti squash and salmon with roasted asparagus."

This meal strategy might seem intimidating to some, but Kardashian won't pretend it's an easy plan to follow.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult. On fasting days, I try to stay busy and, if I'm home, I'll avoid going into the kitchen," she admitted. "For the rest of the days, if I'm hungry, I'll grab a handful of almonds—but I really try not to snack at all."

Before trying to keep your body in a state of ketosis, make sure to talk to your doctor first. Kardashian had muscle testing done that showed she had high levels of metals in her system, which is her motivation for detoxing in this way. That might not be best for everyone, though.

"Since I'm trying to detox the metals out of my system, my goal was to do this detox for 3 months," she said. "But, I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there's a special occasion. And I'm okay with that!"

You heard it here first—even Kardashian cheats her diet every once in awhile.