See Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter, Penelope, Play Dress Up

6-year-old Mason Dash Disick may be the child with the most camera action on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but little 3-year-old Penelope is quickly racking up points for cuteness. On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian (the toddler’s mother, who also has a 1-year-old son, Reign, with Scott Disick), took to Snapchat to prove that P, as she’s often referred to on the show, may be following in the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s fashion-obsessed footsteps.

In the at-home snaps, Kardashian captures her only daughter breaking into mom’s closet and vanity to learn the ropes behind being a certified fashion and beauty expert. Adorned with heart emojis, the first image finds Penelope rocking an oversize veil with colorful striped socks as she leans over her mama’s beauty counter and tries her hand at applying makeup. Who wouldn’t want to do the same with all of the products on display?

P 💞 A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on May 1, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

Later on, she proceeds to the closet where a floor-to-ceiling shoe wall provides plenty of options for the little one. Her accessory of choice? A pair of ankle-high boots with a heel that hilariously come up to her knees.

A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on May 1, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

It’s safe to say P will master the art of walking in heels before she even gets to the first grade.