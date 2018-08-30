Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Crop Top and Some Very Steamy Plastic Shoes to Church

Isabel Jones
Aug 30, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Eldest Kardashian sib, Kourtney, stepped out in her, uh, Wednesday best, for an evening church service in LA last night, clad in (what else?) a crop top and see-through pumps (likely Yeezy).

Crop tops aren't typically part of your regular "church wardrobe," but bare midriffs aside, Kourt actually looked rather classy on her weeknight outing, pairing an Off-White shirt (shop a similar style here) with a pair of high-waist pale gray trousers. But the part causing us concern? Those steamy pumps. 

PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

No, seriously, those pumps are causing us anxiety … Is this OK, health-wise? Are our feet supposed to be confined to a PVC-lined cage for hours at a time? According to experts: Nope.

Dr. Rock Positano, Director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, told Vogue, “The foot by itself [without a sock] in a shoe, plastic or not, provides a perfect milieu for bacterial and fungal growth. It is moist, dark, and there is heat. The combination of those three things make a foot inside a shoe a dangerous place.” Nooooo. Oh, and it gets worse, if you’re allergic to plastic, the footwear may trigger an aptly-termed reaction called “hot foot,” which literally makes your feet feel like they’re on fire. Hard pass, Yeezy.

And, aside from medical concerns, they’re also just really uncomfortable.

“With a plastic shoe, you don’t have flexibility,” Positano explained. “They are very, very hard. Feet naturally swell in the afternoon, so a person can go from a size 7 to a size 9, and plastic shoes don’t expand with the foot. A leather shoe, or a shoe that is made out of hide, has the ability to expand a little bit.”

We don’t always make the most comfortable or fashion choices, but this feels like a statement that is 100% not worth the risk.

