We've Found the Answer to the (Latest) Kardashian Photoshop Drama

Calling a spade a spade: the Kardashians have a history of Photoshop fails.

No, not every allegation is founded, but the fam has a track record of tweaks gone too far that fuels fans to look closely at each and every photo they post (remember the one so obvious, even Kim K couldn't deny it?). This week's installment of "Did they Photoshop It?" involves the Calvin Klein ads that were revealed this week.

The source of all the arguing and ire going down in the comments section? Kourtney Kardashian's right arm.

© 2018 Willy Vanderperre

At first glance, nothing seems to be amiss. An 8 months pregnant Khloé is relaxing. Kim is standing at the center. Kendall is running off to who knows where. But zoom in on Kourtney and—my goodness, is that a photo flaw?!

In the main shot of the five sisters, Kourt's arms don't exactly look even — in fact, her right arm is significantly thinner than her left.

This did not go unnoticed by the masses who saw the pic on Calvin Klein's Instagram.

"Why are kourtneys arms so thin?" one commenter wrote. "You need to find a new editor... The photoshopping on this is horrendous," said another.

While the culprit of the mistake looks to be Photoshop at first, it is more likely that it's a trick of light and shadows. When People analyzed the shots in their original resolution, they came to the conclusion that lighting is to blame for the discrepancy, since lower-resolution social media pics aren't doing the originals justice.

RELATED: Once Again, Kim Kardashian Has Been Accused of Photoshopping Her Instagrams

Judging by the looks of CK's comment section, that news hasn't yet filtered through to the Instagram masses. Paging keyboard warriors: there's nothing to see here.