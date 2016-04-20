Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Best Asset in New Swimsuit Snap

Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebrations in Iceland continue. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram yesterday to share several more photos from her fun-filled getaway, and from the looks of it the mother of three is having the best time ever.
The brunette beauty posted several snaps taken during a late night swim session with her friends Simon Huck, Stephanie Sheppard, and Nicole Reda, and in one of the pictures Kardashian bares it all. Wearing a black long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit that features a zipper up the front and cut-out sides, she poses for the camera while sticking out her toned derriere. "Eski-ho," she cheekily captioned the 'gram.
Check out more photos from their night swim below.