Kourtney Kardashian Gets in on the Braless Trend in a Skintight Orange Minidress 

Kourtney Kardashian is back from her vacation in the South of France and ready to show off her toned and tan bod for the world to see. The mom of two was spotted getting preparations in order for her daughter Penelope’s fifth birthday celebration in Calabasas, Calif., on Saturday, and she followed up those sheer, thong bathing suits with another sexy style.

The 38-year-old took a cue from her famous sisters and ditched the bra, wearing a skintight orange minidress ($20; hm.com) sans brassiere. She paired the fiery outfit with white Adidas sneakers and a black baseball cap while out on an iced drink run with her daughter.

While Kardashian’s braless mini may be bold, it’s nothing compared to the parade of sexy swimsuits she wore last week on vacay. From the high-cut Norma Kamali one-piece that showed off all the sideboob ($575; revolve.com) to the sheer, thong swimsuit with strategically placed stars, the reality star has had no qualms about showing off her killer bod.

