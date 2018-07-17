Did Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Just Publicly Slut Shame Her? 

Kourtney Kardashian, being super hot and famous, took to Instagram on Monday to bare her famous assets in a floral high-cut thong bikini from Dolce & Gabbana (shop a similar look here).

Casually kneeling on a grassy knoll in full swimwear (giant straw hat included), the 39-year-old turns to the camera mid-laugh. “Don’t be shady, be a lady,” her caption reads.

Well, at least one person failed to take the caption’s advice to heart: Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

In a since-deleted comment, Bendjima threw shade for days, writing, “thats [sic] what you need to show to get likes?”

Umm, excuse me, Younes? Why you gotta be so rude to the hardworking mother of three?

And OK, aside from the obvious slut-shaming of his comment, can we discuss the hypocrisy? Not only does Bendjima, 25, have more than a few shirtless ‘grams of his own (which Kardashian fans have mercilessly trolled), but it’s hard not to notice an interesting trend in regard to the number of likes on his own photos … To spell it out, yeah, he also shows a bit more skin "to get likes."

Rumors of Kourtney and Younes’s budding romance began to circulate last May. Ahead of the influx of Kardashian-Bendjima press, Younes’s Instagrams did well (in some cases netting more than 50,000 likes), but after Bedjima was branded as Kourtney’s boyfriend, it became a whole new game. His Insta popularity rose significantly, and his first photo with Kourtney grabbed a whopping 261,000 likes. His most recent 'gram, of him and Kourt in Italy, got his highest like-count yet at 356,000.

italia con la mia cara 🍝 A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

Younes, are photos of Kourtney Kardashian what you need to show to get likes?

According to an anonymous source cited by People, Bendjima has never been comfortable with Kourtney's skin-baring Instagram posts.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media," the source revealed. "He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up picture."

what’s mine is yours A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

According to said source, this is hardly a new issue. "[Younes] has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”

Since he deleted the comment and there's no official split (yet), perhaps Bendjima had a change of heart?